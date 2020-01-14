St. Pete’s, Fairfield meet in conference play

St. Peter’s (5-8, 2-2) vs. Fairfield (6-9, 2-2) Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

St. Peter’s (5-8, 2-2) vs. Fairfield (6-9, 2-2)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts St. Peter’s in a MAAC matchup. Fairfield beat Manhattan by eight points on Friday, while St. Peter’s fell 72-68 to Canisius on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: KC Ndefo and Daryl Banks III have led the Peacocks. Ndefo is averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Banks is putting up 9.2 points per game. The Stags have been led by Jesus Cruz and Landon Taliaferro, who have combined to score 27.1 points per contest.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Peacocks have given up just 61.8 points per game to MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Cruz has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 56.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Fairfield is 0-6 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Fairfield’s Taliaferro has attempted 103 3-pointers and connected on 39.8 percent of them, and is 7 of 19 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

