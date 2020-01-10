St. Mary’s looks to extend streak vs Santa Clara

Santa Clara (14-3, 1-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (15-3, 2-1) University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara (14-3, 1-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (15-3, 2-1)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Santa Clara. In its last eight wins against the Broncos, Saint Mary’s has won by an average of 20 points. Santa Clara’s last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2015, a 71-70 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TREY: Trey Wertz has connected on 46.5 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Santa Clara has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 86.7 points during those contests. Saint Mary’s has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 62.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has an assist on 31 of 86 field goals (36 percent) across its past three contests while Santa Clara has assists on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Gaels have turned the ball over only 10.2 times per game this season.

