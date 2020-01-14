St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs Rhode Island

Rhode Island (10-5, 2-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (3-13, 0-4) Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island (10-5, 2-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (3-13, 0-4)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to six games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Duquesne Dukes 92-86 on March 14, 2019. Rhode Island beat VCU by nine in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This game represents a Philadelphia homecoming for Rams junior Fatts Russell, who is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.4 steals this season. He has been complemented nicely by Cyril Langevine, who’s putting up 9.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Ryan Daly has averaged 19.4 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists while Lorenzo Edwards has put up 8.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Rams have given up only 61 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-13 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 84.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Saint Joseph’s has 36 assists on 69 field goals (52.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 27 of 68 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams.

