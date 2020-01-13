St. Francis, FDU meet in conference play

St. Francis (Pa.) (10-5, 3-1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (3-12, 1-3) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

St. Francis (Pa.) (10-5, 3-1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (3-12, 1-3)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays host to St. Francis (Pa.) in a NEC matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) won 81-80 at home against St. Francis (NY), while Fairleigh Dickinson fell to Long Island-Brooklyn on the road, 84-70.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Keith Braxton is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Red Flash. Isaiah Blackmon is also a big contributor, producing 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Knights have been led by Kaleb Bishop, who is averaging 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Knights have scored 71.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 27.3 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-12 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 76.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Red Flash are 5-5 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Knights have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

