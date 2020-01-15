Southern Utah looks for home win vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (7-7, 1-4) vs. Southern Utah (10-5, 3-1) Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Arizona (7-7, 1-4) vs. Southern Utah (10-5, 3-1)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its fourth straight win over Northern Arizona at Centrum Arena. The last victory for the Lumberjacks at Southern Utah was a 73-63 win on Jan. 9, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III and Dwayne Morgan have combined to account for 45 percent of Southern Utah’s scoring this season. For Northern Arizona, Cameron Shelton, Brooks DeBisschop and Ted McCree have scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lumberjacks have allowed just 68.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.9 per game they gave up over seven non-conference games.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Shelton has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Southern Utah is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Thunderbirds are 5-5 when they record more than 14 turnovers. The Northern Arizona defense has forced 13.4 turnovers per game in conference play and 13.4 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Northern Arizona has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.8 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.9 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Northern Arizona has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent through 14 games (ranking the Lumberjacks 293rd).

