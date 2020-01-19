Southern, MVSU meet in conference play

Southern (5-13, 2-3) vs. Mississippi Valley State (2-15, 1-3) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern (5-13, 2-3) vs. Mississippi Valley State (2-15, 1-3)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays host to Southern in a SWAC matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Southern blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 19 on the road, while Mississippi Valley State is coming off of a 105-73 home loss to Alcorn State.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Delta Devils have scored 74 points per game and allowed 83 points per game across four conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 62.4 points scored and 97.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Green has connected on 25.9 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Mississippi Valley State is 0-15 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Mississippi Valley State’s Caleb Hunter has attempted 163 3-pointers and connected on 25.8 percent of them, and is 11 of 31 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked third in all of Division I with an average of 78.9 possessions per game.

