Southern Miss looks to end streak vs Rice

Rice (9-9, 1-4) vs. Southern Miss (4-14, 0-5) Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Rice (9-9, 1-4) vs. Southern Miss (4-14, 0-5)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice looks to extend Southern Miss’s conference losing streak to seven games. Southern Miss’ last CUSA win came against the Marshall Thundering Herd 82-73 on March 14, 2019. Rice fell 72-56 at Louisiana Tech in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Rice’s Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 33.8 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Owls are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 9-3 when they exceed 61 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Rice has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 75.5 per game.

LAST FIVE: Rice has scored 70.8 points while allowing 77.6 points over its last five games. Southern Miss has managed 57 points while giving up 77.2 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.