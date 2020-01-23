SMU looks to knock off No. 20 Memphis

SMU (14-4, 4-2) vs. No. 20 Memphis (14-4, 3-2) FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20…

SMU (14-4, 4-2) vs. No. 20 Memphis (14-4, 3-2)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Memphis looks to give SMU its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. SMU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Wichita State Shockers 83-78 on Jan. 17, 2018. Memphis lost 80-40 on the road against Tulsa in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Precious Achiuwa is putting up a double-double with 15.1 points and 10.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. D.J. Jeffries has paired with Achiuwa and is producing 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Mustangs are led by Isiaha Mike, who is averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 44.1 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: SMU’s Davis has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 30.6 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over the last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mustangs. Memphis has 40 assists on 60 field goals (66.7 percent) across its past three contests while SMU has assists on 52 of 81 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Memphis offense has averaged 74.2 possessions per game this season, ranking the Tigers 26th nationally. SMU has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.5 possessions per game (ranked 279th).

