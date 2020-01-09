SMU looks to extend streak vs ECU

SMU (12-2, 2-0) vs. East Carolina (7-8, 1-1) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

SMU (12-2, 2-0) vs. East Carolina (7-8, 1-1)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. SMU has won by an average of 21 points in its last 10 wins over the Pirates. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2013, a 72-69 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Isiaha Mike has connected on 44.3 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

WINNING WHEN: SMU is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 81 points or fewer. The Mustangs are 0-2 when opponents score more than 81.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game. The Mustangs have averaged 85 per game over their four-game winning streak.

