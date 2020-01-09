SLU looks for home win vs Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (10-6, 4-1) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-11, 1-3) University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern…

Nicholls State (10-6, 4-1) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-11, 1-3)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its fifth straight win over Nicholls State at University Center. The last victory for the Colonels at Southeastern Louisiana was a 75-69 win on March 7, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 72.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEXTER: Dexter McClanahan has connected on 34.5 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 8-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Colonels are 2-6 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Southeastern Louisiana’s forced 17.2 turnovers per game this year and 18.3 per game over its last three.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Southeastern Louisiana has an assist on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Nicholls State has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels sixth among Division I teams. Southeastern Louisiana has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lions 313th, nationally).

