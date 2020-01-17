SIUE looks to end streak vs JSU

Jacksonville State (7-11, 2-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-14, 1-4) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State (7-11, 2-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-14, 1-4)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks to extend Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s conference losing streak to five games. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last OVC win came against the Belmont Bruins 79-69 on Jan. 2. Jacksonville State fell 70-69 at Eastern Illinois in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Gamecocks are led by De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross. Ware has averaged 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Cross has recorded 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by Zeke Moore and Tyresse Williford. Moore has averaged 13.7 points while Williford has put up 10.1 points and 4.2 assists per game.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cougars have scored 74.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 61.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williford has accounted for 45 percent of all Southern Illinois-Edwardsville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 71: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-12 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Jacksonville State is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 71 points and has averaged 72 points per game over its last five.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has an assist on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has averaged 74.2 points per game over its last five games. The Cougars are giving up 76.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.