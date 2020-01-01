SIUE, Belmont start OVC play

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-10, 0-0) vs. Belmont (9-4, 0-0) Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-10, 0-0) vs. Belmont (9-4, 0-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville visits Belmont as OVC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville finished with six wins and 12 losses, while Belmont won 16 games and lost two.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zeke Moore is averaging 12.3 points to lead the way for the Cougars. Tyresse Williford is also a primary contributor, accounting for 8.8 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Adam Kunkel, who is averaging 18.1 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 36.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-10 when it allows at least 68 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Belmont is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Bruins are 3-4 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 23rd nationally. The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defense has allowed 73.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th).

