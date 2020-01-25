Sims sinks winning FTs, Middle Tennessee halts 11-game slide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims sank two winning free throws with 0.7 seconds on the clock and Jayce Johnson…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims sank two winning free throws with 0.7 seconds on the clock and Jayce Johnson intercepted a last-gasp pass as Middle Tennessee held on to snap an 11-game losing streak on Saturday night topping Southern Miss 65-63.

Sims finished with 13 points, making 7-of-8 at the line and also had five steals. C.J. Jones posted 17 points to lead the Blue Raiders (5-16, 1-7 Conference USA). Jayce Johnson added eight points and eight rebounds.

Middle Tennessee scored 19 points off 15 turnovers and racked up 11 steals.

Tyler Stevenson scored 17 points for the Golden Eagles (6-15, 2-6). Boban Jacdonmi added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Watson had 10 points.

The Blue Raiders were up by 10 halfway through the final period only to see it dwindle completely away when Southern Miss’ Ladavious Draine turned a Middle Tennessee block into a 3-pointer that tied 63-63 with 11.5 seconds to go.

Middle Tennessee takes on UTEP on the road on Thursday. Southern Miss takes on Old Dominion at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.