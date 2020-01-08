Siena looks for home win vs St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (5-6, 2-0) vs. Siena (6-6, 2-1) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. Peter’s (5-6, 2-0) vs. Siena (6-6, 2-1)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its fifth straight win over St. Peter’s at Times Union Center. The last victory for the Peacocks at Siena was a 69-55 win on Jan. 25, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Siena’s Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Elijah Burns have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Saints points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: St. Peter’s’s Woods has attempted two 3-pointers and has connected on 50 percent of them.

STREAK SCORING: Siena has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.5 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 14.9 offensive boards per game.

