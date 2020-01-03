Shepherd, Charlotte host Middle Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (4-10, 0-1) vs. Charlotte (7-5, 1-0) Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee (4-10, 0-1) vs. Charlotte (7-5, 1-0)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as C.J. Jones and Middle Tennessee will face Jordan Shepherd and Charlotte. Jones has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Shepherd is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte’s Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 45.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Middle Tennessee has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. Charlotte has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 48.3.

RECENT GAMES: Middle Tennessee has scored 60.6 points while allowing 78.4 points over its last five games. Charlotte has averaged 63.2 points and given up just 52.4 over its last five.

