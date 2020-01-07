Seton Hall puts streak on line vs Xavier

Seton Hall (10-4, 2-0) vs. Xavier (12-3, 1-1) Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall looks…

Seton Hall (10-4, 2-0) vs. Xavier (12-3, 1-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on Xavier. Seton Hall is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Xavier is coming off a 75-67 win over St. John’s on Sunday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to account for 50 percent of Xavier’s scoring this season. For Seton Hall, Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: McKnight has directly created 42 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Musketeers are 10-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 2-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Pirates are 9-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 74.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 62.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: Xavier has held opposing teams to 64.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big East teams.

