Seton Hall looks for home win vs Georgetown

Georgetown (10-4, 0-1) vs. Seton Hall (9-4, 1-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall looks for its fifth straight win over Georgetown at Prudential Center. The last victory for the Hoyas at Seton Hall was an 86-67 win on Feb. 10, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Quincy McKnight has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Pirates are 8-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Hoyas are 7-0 when turning the ball over 14 times or fewer and 3-4 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Seton Hall has scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 51.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

