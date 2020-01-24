Seattle, CSUB meet in conference play

Seattle (10-11, 3-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (10-10, 4-1) Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: WAC…

Seattle (10-11, 3-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (10-10, 4-1)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes meet as Seattle takes on Cal State Bakersfield. Seattle fell 80-77 at Grand Canyon in its last outing. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 58-57 overtime win at home over Utah Valley in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Terrell Brown is averaging 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Redhawks. Morgan Means is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Roadrunners have been led by Taze Moore, who is averaging 11.4 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Roadrunners have allowed only 64 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 73.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has had his hand in 57 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Brown has 27 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Seattle is 5-0 when it makes nine or more 3-pointers and 5-11 when it falls short of that total. Cal State Bakersfield is 6-0 when it makes at least seven from 3-point range and 4-10 on the year, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield has an assist on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) over its past three outings while Seattle has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on 15.2 percent of its possessions, the ninth-best mark in Division I. 20.5 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Roadrunners are ranked 252nd, nationally).

