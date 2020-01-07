SD State looks to extend streak vs Denver

South Dakota State (11-7, 2-1) vs. Denver (4-13, 0-3) Magness Arena, Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

South Dakota State (11-7, 2-1) vs. Denver (4-13, 0-3)

Magness Arena, Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Denver. South Dakota State has won by an average of 14 points in its last six wins over the Pioneers. Denver’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 91-82 win.

STEPPING UP: Denver’s Jase Townsend has averaged 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Ade Murkey has put up 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Jackrabbits, Douglas Wilson has averaged 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while Matt Dentlinger has put up 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Jackrabbits have scored 76 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74 per game they managed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JASE: Townsend has connected on 40.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-13 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

COMING UP SHORT: South Dakota State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 67 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Denver has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 66.8 points while giving up 74.2.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is rated second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Jackrabbits have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game.

