SBU looks to extend streak vs UMass

UMass (7-9, 1-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure (11-5, 3-0)

Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. In its last seven wins against the Minutemen, Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 11 points. UMass’ last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2015, a 55-53 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UMass has relied heavily on its freshmen. Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre, Sean East II and Samba Diallo have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Minutemen points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bonnies have allowed only 53 points per game to A10 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 39 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Minutemen. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) over its previous three outings while UMass has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Saint Bonaventure has held opposing teams to only 39.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all A10 teams. Over their last five games, the Bonnies have held opposing shooters to 37.7 percent.

