SBU looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Fordham (6-8, 0-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure (10-5, 2-0) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham (6-8, 0-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure (10-5, 2-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. In its last seven wins against the Rams, Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 13 points. Fordham’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2013, a 76-72 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Fordham’s Jalen Cobb, Onyi Eyisi and Joel Soriano have combined to account for 30 percent of all Rams scoring this season, although that number has dropped to 22 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kyle Lofton has been directly responsible for 56 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fordham is 0-7 when it allows at least 64 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

STREAK STATS: Saint Bonaventure has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 60.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-best mark in the country. The Saint Bonaventure offense has averaged just 68.2 points through 15 games (ranked 212th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.