San Diego looks to end streak vs Pepperdine

Pepperdine (7-9, 0-2) vs. San Diego (7-11, 0-3)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to extend San Diego’s conference losing streak to five games. San Diego’s last WCC win came against the Brigham Young Cougars 80-57 on March 9, 2019. Pepperdine fell 75-70 at Gonzaga on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: San Diego’s Braun Hartfield has averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 12.7 points. For the Waves, Colbey Ross has averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Ross has made or assisted on 63 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Waves are 0-6 when they score 72 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 72 points. The Toreros are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 7-3 when holding opponents below 70.

STREAK STATS: Pepperdine has scored 74 points per game and allowed 83 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego has averaged only 64.6 points per game over its last five games. The Toreros have given up 73.4 points per game over that span.

