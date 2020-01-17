San Diego looks for road win vs Portland

San Diego (7-13, 0-5) vs. Portland (9-10, 1-3) Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego (7-13, 0-5) vs. Portland (9-10, 1-3)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks for its sixth straight win over Portland at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland’s last win at home against the Toreros came on Feb. 21, 2013.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Braun Hartfield is averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Toreros. Joey Calcaterra is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.6 points per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 12.3 points.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 34.8 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Pilots are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 64 points. The Toreros are 0-10 when allowing 70 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Portland is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-10 when fewer than four Pilots players score in double-figures.

LAST FIVE: San Diego has scored 63.8 points while allowing 83.2 points over its last five games. Portland has averaged 63.8 points while giving up 74.4 over its last five.

