Samford looks to end streak vs Furman

Samford (8-12, 2-4) vs. Furman (15-5, 5-2) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks…

Samford (8-12, 2-4) vs. Furman (15-5, 5-2)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks to extend Samford’s conference losing streak to five games. Samford’s last SoCon win came against the VMI Keydets 78-75 on Jan. 4. Furman lost 66-52 at Wofford on Friday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Clay Mounce, Jordan Lyons and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Furman’s scoring this season. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has had his hand in 42 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 8-6 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Paladins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Furman has an assist on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Samford has assists on 16 of 67 field goals (23.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Paladins have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.