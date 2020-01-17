Salnave, Monmouth visit Manhattan

Monmouth (9-7, 3-2) vs. Manhattan (8-6, 4-1) Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Monmouth (9-7, 3-2) vs. Manhattan (8-6, 4-1)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ray Salnave and Monmouth will go up against Christian Hinckson and Manhattan. The senior Salnave has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Hinckson, a sophomore, is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Monmouth’s Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Jaspers have scored 69.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 48.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Monmouth is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaspers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Manhattan has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) across its past three outings while Monmouth has assists on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 19 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 13.5 times per game this season.

