Sacred Heart looks for home win vs FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (4-14, 2-5) vs. Sacred Heart (11-9, 4-3) William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson (4-14, 2-5) vs. Sacred Heart (11-9, 4-3)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its fourth straight win over Fairleigh Dickinson at William Pitt Center – West Gym. The last victory for the Knights at Sacred Heart was an 80-68 win on Jan. 7, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sacred Heart’s E.J. Anosike has averaged 15.9 points and 11.6 rebounds while Kinnon LaRose has put up 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Knights, Kaleb Bishop has averaged 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 14.3 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Pioneers have given up only 66 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 75.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BISHOP: Bishop has connected on 31 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pioneers are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 11-3 when they exceed 65 points. The Knights are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has 29 assists on 71 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 40 of 89 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20 free throws per game this season, including 23.4 per game against conference opponents.

