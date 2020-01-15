Sac State, N. Colorado meet in conference play

Sacramento State (10-4, 3-2) vs. Northern Colorado (10-5, 3-1) Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacramento State (10-4, 3-2) vs. Northern Colorado (10-5, 3-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays host to Sacramento State in a Big Sky matchup. Sacramento State beat Weber State by 14 at home on Saturday. Northern Colorado is coming off a 65-64 win at Weber State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has had his hand in 57 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Radebaugh has 38 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bears are 8-0 when they score at least 74 points and 2-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Hornets are 6-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 4-4 when the team exceeds that total.

TWO STREAKS: Sacramento State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 53 points and allowing 59.3 points during those contests. Northern Colorado has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.5 points while giving up 55.8.

DANGEROUS FROM DEEP: The Northern Colorado offense has made an average of 10.1 3-pointers per game, a figure that ranks the Bears 13th in the nation. Sacramento State has only averaged 4.6 3-pointers per game, which ranks 226th.

