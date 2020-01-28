S. Illinois seeks revenge on Loyola-Chicago

Loyola of Chicago (14-7, 6-2) vs. Southern Illinois (11-10, 5-3) SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola of Chicago (14-7, 6-2) vs. Southern Illinois (11-10, 5-3)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks revenge on Loyola of Chicago after dropping the first matchup in Chicago. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Ramblers shot 54.2 percent from the field while limiting Southern Illinois to just 35.2 percent en route to the 64-48 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ramblers have given up only 56.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Krutwig has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Southern Illinois is 0-6 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 11-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

PERFECT WHEN: The Salukis are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 5-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Ramblers are 7-0 when they score at least 75 points and 7-7 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-best mark in the country. The Southern Illinois offense has produced just 62.4 points through 21 games (ranked 305th among Division I teams).

