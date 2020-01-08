S. Alabama looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (11-5, 3-2) vs. South Alabama (9-7, 2-3) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Arkansas State (11-5, 3-2) vs. South Alabama (9-7, 2-3)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas State at Mitchell Center. The last victory for the Red Wolves at South Alabama was an 89-67 win on Jan. 2, 2016.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have allowed just 68.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CANBERK: Canberk Kus has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Arkansas State’s Marquis Eaton has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 28 percent of them, and is 2 for 12 over his last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Wolves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has 28 assists on 64 field goals (43.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Arkansas State has assists on 41 of 58 field goals (70.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 24.9 free throws per game, including 33.4 per game against conference opponents.

