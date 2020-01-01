Russell, Rhode Island visit Brown

Rhode Island (8-3) vs. Brown (5-6) Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island (8-3) vs. Brown (5-6)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Fatts Russell and Rhode Island will face Brandon Anderson and Brown. The junior Russell has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. Anderson, a senior, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Brown’s Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Anderson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Brown field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Brown is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bears are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Rams are 5-0 when converting on at least 71.8 percent of its free throws and 3-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent. The Bears have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.

