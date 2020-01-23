Roberts, Ga. State visit Ga. Southern

Georgia State (13-7, 6-3) vs. Georgia Southern (12-8, 6-3) W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia State (13-7, 6-3) vs. Georgia Southern (12-8, 6-3)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Roberts and Georgia State will go up against Ike Smith and Georgia Southern. The junior Roberts is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Smith, a senior, is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Panthers are led by their junior duo of Roberts and Kane Williams. Roberts is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Williams is putting up 13.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by seniors Smith and Isaiah Crawley, who have combined to score 27.1 points per outing.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed just 67.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Roberts has connected on 38.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 30 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia Southern has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 66.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Georgia Southern has an assist on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three contests while Georgia State has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

