Rider, Manhattan meet in conference play

Rider (9-8, 3-4) vs. Manhattan (8-8, 4-3) Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes…

Rider (9-8, 3-4) vs. Manhattan (8-8, 4-3)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Rider faces Manhattan. Rider came up short in a 95-86 game at Canisius on Sunday. Manhattan lost 75-73 in overtime to Marist on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyere Marshall, Dimencio Vaughn, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 82 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaspers have scored 68.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.GIFTED GREENE: Tykei Greene has connected on 36.4 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rider is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 68.

BEHIND THE ARC: Rider’s Nunez has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 24.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.