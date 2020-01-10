Rice looks to end streak vs FIU

Florida International (11-5, 2-1) vs. Rice (8-8, 0-3) Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks…

Florida International (11-5, 2-1) vs. Rice (8-8, 0-3)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks to extend Rice’s conference losing streak to six games. Rice’s last CUSA win came against the Charlotte 49ers 79-70 on March 6, 2019. Florida International fell 74-56 at North Texas in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have collectively accounted for 44 percent of Rice’s scoring this season. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 54 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 62.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Rice has an assist on 26 of 68 field goals (38.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Florida International has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 20th among Division I teams. The Rice defense has allowed 74.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 259th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.