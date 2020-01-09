Rhode Island, VCU meet in conference play

Rhode Island (9-5, 1-1) vs. VCU (12-3, 2-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10…

Rhode Island (9-5, 1-1) vs. VCU (12-3, 2-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Rhode Island battles VCU. Rhode Island got past Davidson by 11 at home on Wednesday. VCU is coming off a 72-59 win at George Mason on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. De’Riante Jenkins, Marcus Evans, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Fatts Russell has had his hand in 43 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. Russell has 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: VCU is 9-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 3-3 when opponents shoot better than that. Rhode Island is 6-0 when converting on at least 71.8 percent of its free throws and 3-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK STATS: VCU has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 57.6.

TOUGH DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.