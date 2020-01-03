Rhode Island looks for home win vs Richmond

Richmond (11-3, 1-0) vs. Rhode Island (8-4, 0-0) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Richmond (11-3, 1-0) vs. Rhode Island (8-4, 0-0)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its fourth straight win over Richmond at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The last victory for the Spiders at Rhode Island was a 69-67 win on Feb. 10, 2010.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Fatts Russell has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Rhode Island has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 69.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spiders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has an assist on 33 of 94 field goals (35.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Richmond has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all A10 teams. The Rams have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season and just eight times per game over their last three games.

