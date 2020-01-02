Ranked teams meet as No. 7 Louisville hosts No. 18 Fla St.

No. 18 Florida State (12-2, 2-1) vs. No. 7 Louisville (11-2, 2-0) KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

No. 18 Florida State (12-2, 2-1) vs. No. 7 Louisville (11-2, 2-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 18 Florida State visits No. 7 Louisville in an ACC showdown. Florida State has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Louisville has won one of its two games against ranked teams.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TRENT: Trent Forrest has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisville is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Cardinals are 2-2 when opponents score more than 67 points.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 55.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.8 percent of all possessions, the ninth-best rate in the country. Louisville has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.8 percent through 13 games (ranking the Cardinals 330th among Division I teams).

