Ranked teams meet as No. 18 Texas Tech hosts No. 15 Kentucky

No. 15 Kentucky (14-4) vs. No. 18 Texas Tech (12-6) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 15 Kentucky (14-4) vs. No. 18 Texas Tech (12-6)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 15 Kentucky visits No. 18 Texas Tech in a non-conference showdown. Kentucky has one win and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Texas Tech has won one of its three games against ranked teams.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hagans has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Hagans has accounted for 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-1 when it scores at least 62.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Texas Tech has 42 assists on 72 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kentucky has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Texas Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.7 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate among Division I teams. Kentucky has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 18 games (ranking the Wildcats 279th).

