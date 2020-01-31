Ranked teams meet as No. 18 Iowa hosts No. 19 Illinois

No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) vs. No. 18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) vs. No. 18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 19 Illinois visits No. 18 Iowa in a Big Ten showdown. Illinois has one win and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Iowa has won four of its seven games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Fighting Illini have allowed only 60.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ayo Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Iowa is a flawless 13-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Hawkeyes are 2-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Illinois’s Dosunmu has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 13 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

