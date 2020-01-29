Radford looks to extend streak vs Longwood

Radford (11-9, 6-2) vs. Longwood (7-14, 2-6) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for…

Radford (11-9, 6-2) vs. Longwood (7-14, 2-6)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Longwood. Radford has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Lancers. Longwood’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 92-81 win.

STEPPING UP: Longwood’s Shabooty Phillips has averaged 11 points and 4.3 rebounds while Juan Munoz has put up 9.7 points. For the Highlanders, Carlik Jones has averaged 19.7 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists while Travis Fields, Jr. has put up 12.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 11-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Lancers are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 7-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Radford is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Highlanders are 6-9 when scoring any fewer than 75.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Radford offense has turned the ball over on 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 21st-best mark in Division I. 21.2 percent of all Longwood possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Lancers are ranked 296th, nationally).

