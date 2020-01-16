Quinnipiac looks to extend streak vs St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (5-9, 2-3) vs. Quinnipiac (9-5, 4-0) People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac…

St. Peter’s (5-9, 2-3) vs. Quinnipiac (9-5, 4-0)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks for its fifth straight conference win against St. Peter’s. Quinnipiac’s last MAAC loss came against the Monmouth Hawks 98-92 on March 9, 2019. St. Peter’s fell short in a 61-51 game at Fairfield on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Rich Kelly has averaged 18.1 points and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Complementing Kelly is Kevin Marfo, who is accounting for 9.7 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. The Peacocks are led by KC Ndefo, who is averaging 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bobcats have given up only 61.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 72.2 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kelly has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. Kelly has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Quinnipiac has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 63.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Peacocks. Quinnipiac has an assist on 46 of 70 field goals (65.7 percent) over its previous three outings while St. Peter’s has assists on 26 of 68 field goals (38.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a collective unit has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

