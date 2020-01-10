Purdue looks for home win vs No. 8 Michigan State

No. 8 Michigan State (13-3, 5-0) vs. Purdue (9-7, 2-3) Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 8 Michigan State (13-3, 5-0) vs. Purdue (9-7, 2-3)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its fourth straight win over No. 8 Michigan State at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Spartans at Purdue was a 94-79 win on Feb. 20, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Spartans are led by Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston. Tillman has averaged 14.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Winston has put up 18.2 points and 5.9 assists per contest. The Boilermakers have been led by sophomores Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr., who have combined to score 22 points per outing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Winston has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Michigan State’s Winston has attempted 88 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 15 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Purdue has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 53.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan State offense has scored 81.3 points per game, the 17th-highest figure in Division I. Purdue has only averaged 68.8 points per game, which ranks 206th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

