Purdue, Illinois meet in conference play

Purdue (9-5, 2-1) vs. Illinois (9-5, 1-2) State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue pays…

Purdue (9-5, 2-1) vs. Illinois (9-5, 1-2)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue pays visit to Illinois in a Big Ten matchup. Purdue beat Minnesota by five at home in its last outing. Illinois lost 76-56 on the road to Michigan State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kofi Cockburn is averaging 15.2 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Illini. Complementing Cockburn is Ayo Dosunmu, who is putting up 15.8 points per game. The Boilermakers are led by Eric Hunter Jr., who is averaging 11.2 points.EFFICIENT ERIC: Hunter has connected on 42.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 60.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Boilermakers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Illini. Illinois has an assist on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its past three outings while Purdue has assists on 55 of 85 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.5 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.