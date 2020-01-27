Purdue faces tough test vs No. 25 Rutgers

Purdue (11-9, 4-5) vs. No. 25 Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Purdue (11-9, 4-5) vs. No. 25 Rutgers (15-5, 6-3)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won three of its seven games against ranked teams this season. Rutgers is coming off a 75-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12.2 points and six rebounds while Myles Johnson has put up 9.2 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 11 points and 7.5 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.2 points.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 30.9 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue’s Stefanovic has attempted 109 3-pointers and connected on 39.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 29 over his past five games.

STREAK STATS: Purdue has dropped its last three road games, scoring 55 points and allowing 68 points during those contests. Rutgers has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 73.1 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Scarlet Knights 16th among Division I teams. The Purdue offense has averaged 67.7 points through 20 games (ranked 247th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.