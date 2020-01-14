Providence looks to extend streak vs St. John’s

St. John’s (12-5, 1-3) vs. Providence (10-7, 3-1) Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. John’s (12-5, 1-3) vs. Providence (10-7, 3-1)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over St. John’s. In its last five wins against the Red Storm, Providence has won by an average of 14 points. St. John’s’ last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 91-86 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Providence has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Maliek White and Emmitt Holt have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Friars points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LJ: LJ Figueroa has connected on 36.5 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 70: St. John’s is a perfect 12-0 when scoring at least 70 points and 0-5 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: The Friars are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Red Storm are 12-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-5 on the year when falling short of 70.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.