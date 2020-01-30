Presbyterian, Hampton meet in conference play

Presbyterian (8-13, 5-3) vs. Hampton (9-11, 4-3) Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big South…

Presbyterian (8-13, 5-3) vs. Hampton (9-11, 4-3)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as Presbyterian squares off against Hampton. Each team is coming off a road loss this past Saturday. Hampton lost 83-79 to Radford, while Presbyterian came up short in a 72-57 game at Winthrop.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Hampton has been fueled by senior leadership while Presbyterian has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 40 percent of Hampton’s points this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 43 percent of all Blue Hose points over their last five.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Pirates have scored 84.7 points per game against Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marrow has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 48 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Presbyterian is 0-12 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Hose have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Hampton has an assist on 36 of 92 field goals (39.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Presbyterian has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense has scored 78.2 points per game this season, ranking the Pirates 30th among Division 1 teams. The Presbyterian defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 222nd).

