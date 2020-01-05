Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Southern

Southern (3-11, 0-1) vs. Prairie View (5-9, 1-0) William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern (3-11, 0-1) vs. Prairie View (5-9, 1-0)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern. In its last five wins against the Jaguars, Prairie View has won by an average of 9 points. Southern’s last win in the series came on Jan. 2, 2017, a 59-57 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern’s Damiree Burns, Micah Bradford and Amel Kuljuhovic have collectively scored 32 percent of all Jaguars points this season, although that figure has decreased to 26 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDRUS: Across 14 appearances this season, Prairie View’s Gerard Andrus has shot 57.6 percent.

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-8 when they score 76 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 76 points. The Jaguars are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Kuljuhovic has attempted 18 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View gets to the line more often than any other SWAC team. The Panthers have averaged 21.9 free throws per game this season.

