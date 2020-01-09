Powell, Seton Hall host Marquette

Marquette (11-4, 1-2) vs. Seton Hall (11-4, 3-0) Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Marquette (11-4, 1-2) vs. Seton Hall (11-4, 3-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Markus Howard and Marquette will face Myles Powell and Seton Hall. Howard has scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 29.6 over his last five games. Powell is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively scored 48 percent of Seton Hall’s points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Marquette, Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 70 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 99 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

BIG EAST BOOST: The Pirates have scored 78.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 74.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Howard has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last five games. Howard has accounted for 46 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Pirates are 10-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Golden Eagles are 9-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 2-4 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Seton Hall has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Eagles have averaged 24.4 free throws per game.

