Pitt looks to knock off No. 9 Duke

Pittsburgh (13-7, 4-5) vs. No. 9 Duke (16-3, 6-2) Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pittsburgh (13-7, 4-5) vs. No. 9 Duke (16-3, 6-2)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke looks to give Pittsburgh its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Pittsburgh’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Florida State Seminoles 75-62 on Jan. 14, 2019. Duke is coming off an 89-59 home win over Miami on Tuesday.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Xavier Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 10 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Blue Devils are 15-0 when holding opponents to 48.2 percent or worse from the field, and 1-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Panthers are 6-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 7-7 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has 42 assists on 84 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Pittsburgh has assists on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked fourth overall by scoring 82.9 points per game this year. Pittsburgh has only averaged 66.4 points per game, which ranks 270th.

