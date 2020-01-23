Perry, Miss. St. visit OU

Mississippi State (12-6) vs. Oklahoma (12-6) Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Mississippi State (12-6) vs. Oklahoma (12-6)

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Reggie Perry and Mississippi State will face Brady Manek and Oklahoma. The sophomore Perry has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Manek, a junior, is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Manek, Kristian Doolittle and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 27.1 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sooners have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Oklahoma has an assist on 43 of 69 field goals (62.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 50 of 89 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent, ranking the Bulldogs first nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Oklahoma sits at just 22.2 percent (ranked 331st).

