Perez, Gardner-Webb host Hampton

Hampton (8-10, 3-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (6-11, 2-3)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jermaine Marrow and Hampton will battle Jose Perez and Gardner-Webb. The senior Marrow has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.2 over his last five games. Perez, a sophomore, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Perez, Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall have combined to account for 59 percent of Gardner-Webb’s scoring this season. For Hampton, Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have scored 74.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marrow has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Gardner-Webb is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Pirates are 1-10 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pirates have averaged 24.7 free throws per game, including 29.4 per game against conference opponents.

